Joanna Life Skills Centre listed for sale

A much-needed rehab facility in the state’s South East has been listed for sale, prompting fears vulnerable people may once again be left to fall through the cracks.

The Joanna Life Skills Centre has transformed the lives of those with disabilities and mental health and substance abuse issues, offering supported independent living respite and short and medium-term accommodation, as well as day activities.

Operating as a registered NDIS service provider, the centre has offered clients the opportunity to gain skills in basic living, literacy, first aid, anger management, suicide prevention and respectful behaviour.

It has also provided office space for a range of allied health services.

But after almost eight years, operators Carol Canala and Rob Coleman are selling the idyllic retreat at 95 Stotts Lane, set on 41.2ha within South Australia’s famed Coonawarra wine region, with ill-health forcing the couple to move closer to medical facilities.

Ms Canala, a mental health nurse, hoped new owners would ensure the centre continued to help disadvantaged and vulnerable people – if not its current clientele, then others such as juvenile offenders or victims of domestic violence.

However, the property, which boasts a total of 29 bedrooms spread across six separate dwellings, would also suit a myriad of other uses, including school camps, workers accommodation, business expansion or investment and even multi-generational family living.

“There’s so many people that do care and could make a real difference to vulnerable people here,’’ Ms Canala said.

“If it (the centre) didn’t continue, there would be a real void (in the community services sector).

“It’s set up for NDIS, it’s all NDIS compliant and that compliance transfers to anyone else (who buys the property) so it would be great for someone with the same sort of vision that we’ve had.

“But there’s also other vulnerable groups within the community too.

“You always hear the stories of people sleeping rough and people just being in terrible situations.

“I always go for the underdog … and it would be nice to see it utilised in whatever way to

help those people.’’

The couple have extensively renovated the property, which comes with a large recreational centre, commercial kitchen, tennis court and sports oval.

There is also a fully-equipped gym, mini golf course, a workshop, shedding, horse yard, chicken house and raised vegetable garden.

Until recently, several animals were kept on the property, including horses, sheep, miniature goats, alpacas and silky bantams, which were re-homed ahead of the impending sale.

“People feel better coming here. It’s a beautiful place, it’s relaxing, it’s peaceful – there’s just a sense of calm,’’ Ms Canala said.

“It’s extremely hard to go, ‘Well, it compares to this’, or ‘It compares to that’ – because it just doesn’t compare to anything I know about.

“I don’t believe there’s anything else like this in South Australia.’’

The property, which is about an hour’s drive from Mount Gambier, has been listed without a price guide.

Offers close Wednesday, February 26, unless sold prior.