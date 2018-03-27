Ivanhoe Pigeon Club flies off shelf

The Ivanhoe Pigeon Club attracted plenty of interest at auction.

Ivanhoe Pigeon Club’s final chapter has ended with a bang, with the headquarters of local avian-appreciators soaring beyond reserve at auction.

More than 100 people flocked to watch the much-loved club at 106 Waterdale Rd, Ivanhoe, sell for $767,000 under the hammer.

Six bidders helped the price fly $117,000 above the reserve, according to Miles Real Estate auctioneer Chris Macey.

“The reserve was $650,000. $767,000 was far more than what we were expecting, Macey says.

The pigeon club has occupied the 152sq m site for almost 70 years. It is expected to amalgamate with another club at a new location.

The building is owned by the Victorian Homing Association, which is understood to have as few as 120 pigeon enthusiasts on its books today.

CoreLogic showed Ivanhoe’s median house price grew 5.6% to $1,452,500 across the 12 months to December, 2017.

This article from Leader Newspapers first appeared as “Ivanhoe’s pigeon club snapped up by conversion lovers for a hefty premium”.