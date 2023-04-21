ISPT nabs Amanda Steele for top property management role

Superannuation fund-backed investment manager ISPT has shaken up its senior management ranks, appointing top CBRE asset management executive Amanda Steele to a newly created role.

The long-time manager of ISPT’s Core Fund, Mark Bassett, will exit the business, after running the $18bn multisector diversified vehicle for more than 15 years.

He worked at ISPT for more than two decades and most recently was fund manager for the unlisted vehicle which is billed the largest wholesale property fund in Australia.

ISPT confirmed it had appointed Ms Steele as its incoming group executive, head of property. The new position will be a key part of ISPT’s new executive leadership team, reporting to CEO Chris Chapple.

Mr Chapple joined ISPT last year, replacing Daryl Browning who led ISPT for 17 years and grew the business to a $21.7bn funds management platform operating across five states. Mr Chapple was previously CEO of 151 Property and, before that, held senior roles at Charter Hall, as well as time at JLL and Multiplex.

Ms Steele joined CBRE in 2013 after 14 years working in the sustainability industry. Between 2013 and 2015, she headed the firm’s sustainability unit, before heading up its asset services division.

Ms Steele will lead the implementation of enhanced asset strategies across all sectors, comprising ISPT’s portfolio of about 140 assets, and will look at ways to deliver sustainable returns for investors. She will also oversee partnership experience and strategic research.

Ms Steele was awarded the NSW Telstra Business Women’s Award for (medium-large business) in 2019.

An ISPT spokesman confirmed the appointment and said the firm was committed to delivering strong, sustainable returns for its investors and superior service for its customers.

“Amanda will play an integral role in leading our property business, maximising the performance of our assets,” she said.