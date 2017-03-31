Island up for grabs near Melbourne

Elizabeth Island in Western Port Bay is back on the market.

Got more than $4 million and a desire to get away from it all?

An island in Victoria’s Western Port Bay is back on the market, with price expectations that are about on par with the cost of the average house in Toorak.

Elizabeth Island has been listed for sale a few times since 2014, priced between $5 and $10 million, but is still angling for a buyer.

It may well find one soon, with potential purchasers including commercial developers and high-profile people seeking “their own private sanctuary” eyeing the 26ha isle.

RT Edgar Flinders selling agent Vicki Sayers said the rare offering, just off French Island, was tough to put a price on as there “are no comparables”.

But she invited anyone “with more than $4 million to spend” to have a crack.

Just a three-bedroom house, a couple of sheds and a jetty occupy the island, which is being offered with permits for three more buildings.

The residence at 1 Jetty Track boasts sea views from every window, and features two living areas, an updated kitchen and a wraparound veranda offering the ideal place to kick back and forget about the world.

The island is only accessible via boat, barge or helicopter.

But it’s not entirely cut off — it has a working telephone line plus NBN satellite.

A boat trip from the closest mainland point, Corinella, also only takes 15 minutes, while Hastings is a half-hour sail away.

The island is serviced by a “fully automated power system” that draws on solar, wind and diesel, and is exempt from land taxes and council rates.

Sayers says parties from Australia and abroad are circling the island, with most of them considering it for commercial uses such as “a resort, health retreat or rehab centre”.

But there are also “people in high-profile positions” interested in the privacy it offered — “not dissimilar to Kylie Minogue on French Island”, she says.

“It offers getaway that’s accessible from Melbourne and the Peninsula that makes you feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere.”

Anne Tillig has owned Elizabeth Island since 1996, and currently splits her time between the “hidden gem” and Melbourne.

