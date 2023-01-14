Investors turn to Gordon as $6.5m opportunity comes to market

A mixed-use site in the heart of Sydney’s upper north shore is attracting developers with its $6.5m price tag.

Situated at 916 Pacific Highway in Gordon, the 956 sqm property has plans for a new residential and commercial complex pending council approval.

Comprising of 31 luxury apartments and two retail shops, the site would allow 45 car spaces.

Flexibility is a major selling point for the property, providing the potential to transform the site into numerous businesses, commercial and residential endeavours.

The site also enjoys dual street access from Pacific Highway and Fitzsimons Lane.

Listed via The Rubenstein Group’s commercial director Jake Fahd, the site provides a low maintenance passive investment.

“The property had previously received DA approval for luxury shops, but never eventuated beyond the planning stage.

“It has had a particularly strong number of inquiries throughout the holiday break in late December and early January from all over Sydney, particularly from developers looking to capitalise on the opportunity,” Mr Fahd said.

The commercial property is available for sale until the 14th February.

In 2022, Australian commercial sales and transaction levels declined as interest rates increased – with a number of buyers exiting the marketplace.

This has resulted in yields being revised, as well as predictions of limited rental growth expectations across most commercial asset classes.

The property enjoys easy access to Gordon Shopping Centre, Greenwich Hospital and Lane Cove Country Club as well as being in proximity to Pymble Ladies College and other elite schools and city transport links.