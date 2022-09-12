Investors noodling over ramen restaurant sale

INVESTORS with an appetite for longterm capital gain are noodling over the sale of Australia’s first drive-through ramen restaurant.

The popular Ramen Danbo eatery is a tenant of the Pimpama Ampol Service Centre, a fully leased retail investment at 68 Pimpama Jacobs Well Rd.

It is listed via an expressions of interest campaign by Ray White Commercial Queensland agents Stephen Kidd, Elliot Kidd, and Michael McCullagh.

The recently completed service centre located in one of Queensland’s fastest-growing suburbs also comprises The Cheesecake Shop, so after filling up at the bowser customers can slurp a steaming bowl of soup then finish with a sweet slice.

“Complementing its prominent location, the Pimpama Ampol Service Centre tenancy mix comprises three experienced, well known and successful retail operators,” Stephen Kidd said.

“Fully leased, the centre provides long-term income security, annual income growth, and substantial long term capital gain.”

Father-and-son team Stephen and Elliot Kidd also completed the leasing for the centre, securing current net income of $465,000.

“The centre is ideally positioned at a busy and signalised intersection,” Stephen Kidd said.

“The extensive dual street frontages provide safe and easy access from all four directions leading to and from Brisbane, the Gold Coast and nearby high growth suburbs of Coomera, Ormeau and Calypso Bay.”

MORE NEWS

Service station sells for the cost of a mansion

Double rates rise hits homeowners hard

Property industry calls for repeal of ‘illogical’ land tax

Ramen Danbo signed a 10-year lease with a seven-year option, with gross rent totalling more than $100,000 a year.

The northern Gold Coast outlet is the Japanese-founded food chain’s first drive-through restaurant in Australia.

Ramen Danbo Australia owner Andrew Hosaka-Zaniewski brought the franchise to Qld in 2017, and now operates seven restaurants across the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

The newest Pimpama outlet has begun serving up its signature soup to dine-in customers, and will commence drive-through service later this year.

“We found that over the years, when we’ve posted to our social media about new stores opening, a lot of the feedback has been from people on the northern Gold Coast, and Pimpama is one of the fastest growing regions in Australia,” Mr Hosaka-Zaniewski said.

Mr Hosaka-Zaniewski said the new drive-through concept was an extension of the takeaway service introduced through the pandemic.

“We didn’t do takeaway before Covid. Although it’s not our preferred method — it’s never as good as the dine-in experience — we found that there was definitely demand for it, and if that’s what people want, then we were willing to roll it out,” he said.

Expressions of interest in the sale close September 9.