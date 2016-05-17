Investa starts work on Barrack Place tower

Investa has begun construction on its 18-storey Barrack Place tower in Sydney’s CBD.

The Investa Property Group has begun construction on its Barrack Place office tower in Sydney’s CBD.

The 18-storey A-grade building with around 22,000sqm of office floor space is expected to be completed in 2018, after the site’s existing B-grade building was knocked down earlier this year.

Engineering giant Arup has signed on as the building’s anchor tenant, while construction company Built was earlier appointed to bring the project to fruition.

Investa’s head of commercial developments Mark Tait says Barrack Place’s location, just a one-minute walk from Martin Place, is already proving to be a drawcard.

“Barrack Place is one of the most compelling new office space propositions in the market today,” Tait says.

“With its gateway location, integrated ground plane design and leading environmental credentials, the appointment of a firm of Built’s calibre further underpins the building’s status as a quality workplace of the future.”

Barrack Place adds a third significant project to Investa’s stable, with the company also managing the construction of office developments at 66 Martin Place and 33 Bligh St.

Investa senior development manager Shen Chiu says Barrack Place is due for completion in the third quarter of 2018.