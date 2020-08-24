Internationally renowned SA winery a grape business opportunity

There’s a huge push for locally grown and manufactured goods in the wake of COVID-19, and this property gives you the perfect opportunity to be the proud owner of an internationally renowned SA winery.

Stonehaven Winery, at 7089 Riddoch Highway, Padthaway, has hit the market, offering a savvy investor the chance to own a 68.55ha business, established vineyards and all the trademarks and brands associated with the property.

On the market through Colliers International’s Agribusiness’s Tim Altschwager and Nick Dean, the property is the largest winery in the Padthaway region and features 36ha of merlot, verdelho, cabernet sauvignon and viognier vines.

“It is distinguished by its strategic location servicing the Limestone Coast zone, including other famous wine regions, such as Coonawarra, and its striking presence overlooking the Riddoch Highway,” Altschwager says.

“Stonehaven Winery is a modern, well equipped facility capable of crushing 12,000 tonnes and features 10.7 million litres of stainless steel tank storage.

“The winery is supported by an architecturally-designed cellar door/function facility, an administration complex and a manager’s residence.

“The barrel store is temperature controlled with a capacity of over 10,000 barrels.”