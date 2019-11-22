Real commercial

Inside Adobe’s new multimillion-dollar Sydney HQ

Adrian Ballantyne | 22 NOVEMBER 2019
Inside Adobe’s new headquarters in Sydney.
You’d expect a company that specialises in creative and design software to have an eye-catching office environment.

And Adobe’s new Australia’s headquarters at Sydney’s Darling Park doesn’t disappoint.

Adobe’s new office features splashes of wall art.

Completed just this month after a five-month fitout, the 3000sqm space spans levels 23 and 27 of the building and includes collaboration areas, focus and VC rooms, boardroom meeting rooms, kitchens, tech area and a cafe.

The office has numerous breakout and meeting rooms.

With each level needing to accommodate up to 150 people on any given day, there are also hotdesking areas where employees can plug and play.

The new Adobe office’s kitchen and meeting space.

Fitted out by Schiavello Construction, in collaboration with design firm PTID and Cushman & Wakefield, the office was designed with subdued colour schemes and clean lines, punctuated by splashed of bright and colourful wall graphics and carpet.

The offices at Adobe’s new HQ.

