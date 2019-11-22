Inside Adobe’s new multimillion-dollar Sydney HQ

You’d expect a company that specialises in creative and design software to have an eye-catching office environment.

And Adobe’s new Australia’s headquarters at Sydney’s Darling Park doesn’t disappoint.

Completed just this month after a five-month fitout, the 3000sqm space spans levels 23 and 27 of the building and includes collaboration areas, focus and VC rooms, boardroom meeting rooms, kitchens, tech area and a cafe.

With each level needing to accommodate up to 150 people on any given day, there are also hotdesking areas where employees can plug and play.

Fitted out by Schiavello Construction, in collaboration with design firm PTID and Cushman & Wakefield, the office was designed with subdued colour schemes and clean lines, punctuated by splashed of bright and colourful wall graphics and carpet.