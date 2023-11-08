Inner-west mixed-use commercial site with brothel for sale

A mixed-use property licensed to a brothel in a popular inner-west hub is up for grabs.

The asset on a busy corner in Marrickville has been partly licensed to a brothel known as ‘Vixens 271’ for the last 30 years, according to the business’ website.

The site is being sold as an investment alongside other tenanted properties including Liquorland Australia, and towers for Vodafone and Hutchison 3G.

The brothel’s website states “offering Sydney’s finest adult service near the CBD”.

The business advertises that “escorts meet a strict selection criteria, offering only the best Sydney escort girls 7 x 24 hours adult service”. The website has around fifty ladies listed.

“Our girls are self-motivated and goal oriented and just love to tease and love our clients,” it says.

The property on Marrickville Rd has been described in the listing as an “impressive property that holds a prominent corner position along the rapidly evolving retail hub of Marrickville Rd”.

Listing agent,Dillon Frain from Mercer Property Sydney said the bordello was still operating making viewings of the property “tricky”.

“The property comes with the sexual premises license so if the next owners want to keep it as a bordello they can,” he said.

Mr Frain said currently half the total site was unoccupied and there was “so much potential” for the complex.

“I think there is opportunity to add value to the current structure because it has amazing features,” Mr Frain said. “Directly across the road the site sold and they now have 20 apartments there and the zoning allows for the same thing.”

Mr Frain estimated the property would be worth around $8 million.

“We are seeing comparable sales at about $7,500 per square metre.”

He said the residential aspect could also be turned into student accommodation.

Within only a few days of the listing being live, Mr Frain said the property has had over 70 inquiries.

There has been interest from a range of buyers including both developers and investors.

He noted the price would be driven by the market.

The second floor features a four-bedroom residence with a large swimming pool, studio apartment and spacious outdoor terrace on the third floor.

The property is less than 500m from Marrickville Station in an area that has seen a lot of gentrification over recent years.

For residential homes, the median house price is now at $1.9m, up from $1.37 five years ago, according to PropTrack.

The property is for sale via an expression of interest campaign closing Wednesday 29th November.

