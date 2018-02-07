Inner-Sydney’s Clarence Hotel on hunt for new owner

The Clarence Hotel in Petersham was established in 1858.

Potential publicans have the chance to snap up one of the inner west’s most iconic drinking holes, with the Clarence Hotel hitting the market.

Situated in Petersham, the hotel was established in 1858 and has undergone a number of name changes over the years.

Positioned on the Parramatta Rd, the building occupies a 487sqm block and offers 600sqm of internal floor space.

The interiors have been recently renovated and feature two separate areas with fully equipped bars. There is also a commercial kitchen and below ground cellar and cool room. Upstairs there are nine hotel rooms with shared facilities.

Selling agent Antonio DeBerardinis of Callagher Estate Agents said he was excited by the many different uses the property has.

“This an extremely rare chance for someone with vision to breathe new life into this decaying corridor,” he said.

Buyers also have the option to turn the hotel into apartments, allowing them to get maximum value out of the site, subject to council approval. An existing neighbour already has approval for a six-level development.

Expressions of interest close on March 15.

This article from the Inner West Courier first appeared as “Iconic inner west pub the Clarence Hotel is looking for a new owner”.