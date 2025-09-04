Independent cinema with 30+ year history up for sale

Ever wanted to know what it’s like to own a movie theatre?

The venue for Gympie Cinemas – the only place in the growing regional town to watch new films – is going up for sale, heading to auction later in September.

The cinema, which reportedly makes a profit of around $85,000 a year, will be sold with a minimum five year lease to its operators, who have helped the theatre operate for more than 30 years so far.

Original owners Paul McKeown and Tony Edwards developed the cinema, first named ‘Sovereign Cinema’, over the 1980s and 1990s, now modernised to seat up to 300 patrons.

The theatre’s two theatres are accompanied with a foyer and candy bar, with the building seated in the heart of the town and opposite Goldfields Plaza.

The property is being sold by portfolio auction with Burgess Rawson. Senior sales executive Craig Chapman said aside from its unique identity, the building offered a form of passive income that’s stood the test of time.

“It’s just a little bit different as a commercial investment,” he said. “The building itself is a beautiful old building in the centre of Gympie – it’s one of the more secure assets we have.”

With a growing population exceeding 317,000 people, the property is expected to have an annual rental growth of 2 per cent, and is understood to sell for more than $1 million.

“I don’t think the movie business is ever going to go out of fashion,” Mr Chapman said. “There’s always going to be a cinema, even with Netflix and Stan. I think people want to go out and sit in a cinema seat, get the popcorn. I can’t see it going anywhere, and that’s one of the reasons it is secure.”

The auction for the cinema will take place on September 18.