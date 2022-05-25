‘Incomparable’ property offers farming, development options

AN “incomparable” Old Beach property offering a huge amount of land, an orchard and a top quality home has drawn international interest since hitting the market.

No.30-33 Harvest Ln, Old Beach offers 49ha of land and is home to Cherries Tasmania Orchard, a family-run business employing 17 staff and exporting much of what they grow around the world, predominantly to Asia.

In its first couple of weeks on the market, Knight Frank partner Richard Steedman said the property had attracted interest far and wide — from local Tasmanians to international buyers.

He said inquiry had come from people interested in its potential for residential development, subject to approvals, and from those more focused on the agriculture opportunity.

“No.30-33 Harvest Ln is an amazing property, a substantial parcel of land at 49ha,” he said.

“It is uncommon to find such a large land parcel that is so close to our residential population, shops, schools and services.

“It has been well sought after as there is a lot of demand for land throughout the greater Hobart area.

“The property is an operating cherry orchard and could be purchased on that basis or as a strategic land banking opportunity with its potential for rezoning down the track.

“It certainly has great appeal. Local, interstate and international buyers have made inquiries.

“I’m not aware of anything else in the market that comes close to this property, it is incomparable.”

Positioned about a 20-minute drive from Hobart, this large site has five separate titles.

The cherry orchard stretches across about 30ha plus there are workshops, machine stores, a packing shed, cool stores and an administration building.

In addition, the property offers a five-bedroom four-bathroom 370sq m house that was built in 2003 and features the luxury of a tennis court and an in-ground swimming pool.

The home’s elevated position on the northeastern boundary provides sweeping views across the rolling hills and to the water.

Cherries Tasmania Orchard was established in 2003 by Nic and Traci Hansen, with Mr Hansen a fourth generation orchardist.

During picking season, its workforce swells to 200-plus employees.

The property is zoned Rural under the Brighton schedule of the Tasmanian Planning Scheme.

No.30-33 Harvest is listed with Knight Frank with vacant possession.

There is potential for flexibility in the sale terms, such as a leaseback.

The property will be sold by expressions of interest closing June 2 at 4pm.