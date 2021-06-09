Iconic Rollingstone Hotel in North QLD for lease

If you have ever dreamt of becoming a publican, this iconic North Queensland hotel can be leased for just $750,000.

The Rollingstone Hotel, north of Townsville, is a popular watering hole on the Bruce Highway, and has a beer garden, a modern commercial kitchen, a huge car park, 10 gaming machines, a bar and a bottle shop, a one bedroom manager’s residence and eight accommodation rooms.

“Surrounded by mountains, fresh flowing creeks and the beach, The Rollingstone Hotel and

its location is unlike others around it and is hard to beat,” the listing on realcommercial.com.au said.

“The growing location is a popular destination for tourists, families, locals, farm workers and

young adults, especially university students.”

According to the Rollingstone Community Association, the original Rollingstone Hotel burnt down in 1959, with a temporary structure built until the current one on the highway was constructed and opened for business in 1962.

Before that, the first hotel in the area was built by the Tealby brothers, and by 1906 Vivian and Hubert Tealby were issued with a licence to operate the hotel.

“The hotel was a stop on the coach route between Townsville and Ingham,” the association’s website says.

At the time it was known as the Armidale Hotel, but after concerns it would get confused with the New South Wale’s town of the same name, the area was renamed Rollingstone and the hotel was also renamed.

In 1914, the hotel was purchased by John and Isabella Fitzpatrick (nee Wyatt), who was the daughter of Charles Wyatt, the licensee of the Court House Hotel, later renamed the Herbert Hotel.

According to the Heritage Trails of Townsville tourist guide, Wyatt was one of Townsville’s longest serving publicans.

As for the current Rollingstone Hotel, the successful lessee will also get first option to buy the property freehold.

But even publican Peter Ford admits he isn’t completely sure about selling the business.

He has owned the freehold for over 15 years, and has been running the hotel ever since.

“I don’t really know why we are selling the business,” he said.

“We still love it, it has a great atmosphere and, like every pub, it has a lot of characters come through.”

Mr Ford said they had recently “cut up a coach” to create a stage which is “going off”, and had cleared land to host bigger events.

“We have done a lot to the place,” he said. “I would go crazy if I didn’t work.

“If someone does come in (to buy the business), we would be happy to lend a hand.”

It is the banter that Mr Ford said he would miss the most if he did sell the business, and the many faces – famous faces included – that have come through the door.

“Wally Lewis was in the other week,” he said. “We have had (tent boxing promoter) Fred Brophy in, and (footy great) Shane Webcke, a few footy players really.

“And a lot of motorcycle riders, they are great.

“Yeh, we will miss it.”

Anybody interested in buying the business can contact Peter via the realcommercial listing.