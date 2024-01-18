‘Iconic’ Kensington corner store site comes with newly renovated home

An “iconic” Eastern Suburbs corner store site with a freshly renovated home is bringing back memories across the neighbourhood.

The site, at 61 Todman St in Kensington, is a well known site which has been home to the Bansal family and their skin care and fragrance business Nuics & Satori.

It was previously tenanted by well known cafe Gertrude & Petunias, and has a fully renovated and modern four bedroom home at the rear of the site.

Shruti and Amit Bansal are selling after more than two years, planning to buy a smaller home and split their time between Sydney and India to be with family.

MORE

Kate Waterhouse, Luke Ricketson sell up in Kings Cross

Clever way to reduce mortgage amid cost blow out

“I am keen to spend quality time with my parents back home in India,” Mrs Bansal said.

Mrs Bansal said two years ago they had been looking for a combined commercial/residential premises and loved the neighbourhood surrounding Todman Ave.

“I have been running a skin care and fragrance business and opened the doors to the public last year. I had a great response, the neighbourhood has been really supportive,” she said.

“We have also spent a lot of time renovating the house so it’s a shame to be selling.”

She said they loved the family orientated street, being one of the main streets off Kensington which has some big blocks while also being close to Moore Park Super Centre.

“Where we are is a corner shop, it’s iconic,” she said.

“A lot of people comment that they remember coming here when it was a cafe. There’s a lot of nostalgia.”

Ray White Touma Group – Eastern Suburbs Roger Wardy said he also had fond memories of the site growing up, where he and his friends used to hang out near the former cafe and Thai restaurant.

Mr Wardy said the property was in the West Kensington pocket, which had become the most expensive and sought after in Kensington.

“It’s a heritage conservation area with big federation style homes,” he said.

He said with all the work being done to revamp Kensington, it was quickly becoming the “new inner city hub”.

MORE

Alec Baldwin cops $15m home price cut

10 Aussie hotspots to invest in 2024

The listing describes the property as a “sought-after Kensington enclave”.

“Meticulously designed to high standards, this home offers seamless indoor-outdoor living with inviting interior spaces featuring lofty ceilings and beautiful solid hardwood timber floors,” it reads.

Features include open-plan layout, combining living and dining areas, double granite kitchen, newly constructed covered entertainment deck and a spacious courtyard.

“With plenty of space for your kids and family, this residence offers the ideal environment for creating lasting memories,” the listing says.

“What’s more, you can finally realise your dream of running any business from the convenience of your home with the property including a commercial space fronting onto Todman Ave, providing excellent exposure including three off-street parking spaces accessible from Baker Street.”

MORE: Inside David Warner’s ‘ultimate retirement home’

Doubts remain over record $14m home sale

Mow your own roof: Bizarre ‘Hobbit house’ for sale