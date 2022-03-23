Iconic cafe in the Hills serves up a sumptuous offer

Are you looking for an opportunity to run your own cafe while residing in a picturesque location? The Cudlee Cafe, nestled in the Adelaide Hills, which has recently hit the market, ticks both the boxes.

Located next to a River Torrens Creek bed and along the Heysen Trail on 2297 Gorge Rd, the popular café boasts a peaceful and lush green creekside landscape.

Set on a 3,237sqm allotment, the property is approximately 31km from Adelaide CBD and just under 2km from the Gorge Wildlife Park.

Frequented by locals and tourists alike, especially cyclists and motorists on the weekend, the property includes a café as well as a spacious four-bedroom residence.

Collins Bateman director Stephen Collins said it was a unique opportunity to own a commercial as well as lifestyle property in a tightly-held Adelaide Hills locality.

“Rarely do lifestyle and hospitality residences of this nature come on the market and the location is a big draw as well,” Mr Collins said.

“The profitable business is included in the sale of the property,” he added.

The current owner has run the cafe for over 13 years.

The vibrant café, which has welcomed diners from all across the country, can accommodate 40 covers indoors, 72 outdoors and a further 60 near the creekside.

Given the natural surroundings and proximity to the Creek, the property has potential to host weddings, family functions and events as well in the future.

The premises also includes a 15.84kW solar system installed in recent years and an upgraded waste treatment system, including a new 1100L Grease Trap.

The owner’s residence has separate access and can house a growing family. The large windows in the home offer views of the landscape.

The main bedroom has an ensuite and there’s an additional bathroom as well.

A detached room is currently being used as an additional fifth bedroom.

There’s also a work shed on the property along with undercover parking with the residence.

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Collins Bateman, Stephen Collins 0428 839 425 and Nick Edwards 0435 204 360.

Land size: 3237sqm.