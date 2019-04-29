Hunters Hill’s Bistro 54 for sale with house attached

54 Alexandra St, Hunters Hill, comes with two buildings: one is used as a restaurant space and the other a private residence.

For many years, diners travelled from all over Sydney to the one-hatted Jasper’s restaurant in Hunters Hill.

In 2016, Bistro 54 took over the lease on the heritage-listed building at 54 Alexandra St that also has a separate private residence, The Granary.

The stone and timber restaurant is in a highly visible position — opposite a historic retail and commercial hub and almost on the bend of the artery road that cuts through the peninsula suburb.

Both properties on 284sqm on the corner of Ady St come as a package to be auctioned on May 14.

Co-agent Dean Venturato from Burgess Rawson says it is rare for both a residence and profitable dining venue to come onto the market.

Venturato says the current owner lived in The Granary but it could also be leased or modified for dual occupation, subject to council approval.

He describes The Granary as having “old world charm with a modernised living area”.

The two-storey brick building has two to three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one is an ensuite), kitchen and living and dining room.

Upstairs, an exposed beam ceiling and bare brick walls are reminiscent of a New York style loft.

The restaurant with seating for 70 people has three distinct dining areas and offers an intimate or group experience. It is leased until 2021 and has a total net income of $139,705 pa plus GST (leased).

The family-owned and operated Bistro 54 has become popular with locals and out-of-area diners since settling into the Hunters Hill milieu more than three years ago.

Venturato says investor couples and singles are making inquiries.

Buyer interest suggests a guide of “upwards of $2.5 million”, he says.

The property goes to auction on Tuesday, May 14, at 11am at Burgess Rawson’s Flagship Portfolio Auction at Doltone House in Hyde Park, Sydney.

