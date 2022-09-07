Hunter Valley pub Caledonia Hotel, Singleton faces demolition over Australian flag

A Hunter Valley pub, patronised by leading MPs Barnaby Joyce and Matt Canavan, has been threatened with demolition over an Australian flag it has posted on its roof.

According to its Facebook page, The Caledonia Hotel in Singleton has been issued with a council order to remove the Federation Aussie flag from their hotel within 28 days or a demolition order with be issued.

The popular Hunter Valley watering hole also says it has been threatened with a $500,000 fine if it doesn’t comply, publican Brad Hill wrote.

“We ask the people of Australia and the world actually ’How un-Australian can you be?’ We urge Singleton council to correspond with us to help resolve this matter,” he wrote.”

According to Hill, ‘the Cali’ has been unsuccessfully corresponding with council for six months in a bid to setttle the matter.

Singleton Council told 9News, the flag, known as the Australian Federation Flag or the NSW Ensign and was Australia’s first unofficial flag, had been put up without permission on the heritage listed building and confirmed a demolition order had been issued.

“Council commenced initial compliance action in February 2022 following a complaint received from a member of the public,” the council said.

“The compliance action relates to an unauthorised structure that has been installed on a heritage-listed building.”

A change.org petition has been launched to support the pub’s bid to keep the flag.

“We the undersigned support the Caledonian Hotel and their right to display the Australian Federation flag (1901) on the roof of the building,” the petition reads.

“The Caledonian Hotel made Australian and Worldwide news back in 2021 and has since been referred to as the Freedom Hotel, they took a stand against the unlawful mandates that government tried to impose and refused to discriminate against anyone.”

Hill said he had the support of state and federal politicians.

9News reported, NSW Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said,: “I can tell you that I’ve had a beer there. “Barnaby Joyce has had a beer there. And I’ve had a beer there with Matt Canavan.”

The flag was installed on the roof of the pub on January 29 by local roofers and painters.

The pub was listed for sale in May by JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group via an EOI campaign.

“Hotel investor demand is at an all-time high in Regional NSW, in particular for locations within a 2–3-hour drive of Sydney,” JLL’s Vice President Kate MacDonald said at the time.

“The Caledonian Hotel ticks all the boxes with a large landholding, 15 gaming entitlements, 14 accommodation rooms, on-site parking, and managed by single venue operators. The interest will be strong.”

However it appears not to have been sold.

