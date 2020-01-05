Real commercial

Hunter Valley hotels and homes offered up for bushfire victims

Lisa Allen | 05 JANUARY 2020
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley. Picture: Supplied.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley. Picture: Supplied.

Hotelier Jerry Schwartz is among a swag of businessmen including real estate agents and publicans offering free accommodation to bushfire victims but he says the local Cessnock Council would not approve 32 cabins he is offering for immediate occupation.

Dr Schwartz, the largest private hotelier in Australia, said the 32 cabins adjacent to his Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley resort were installed for schools, local community and indigenous groups, but have not yet been approved for occupation by Cessnock Council despite being installed a year ago.

The cabins have full facilities including bathrooms and are fully air conditioned, Dr Schwartz says.

“Naturally, we understand that procedures need to be followed, but given the emergency nature of the situation and the many suffering families across the Hunter Valley we will be asking Cessnock Council to provide an urgent ‘temporary DA’ so that we can offer emergency accommodation to displaced Hunter Valley residents,” he said.

Comment was sought from Cessnock Council prior to publication.

On the NSW Central Coast Raine & Horne Terrigal, through its short term holiday rental company Central Coast Holidays, is offering free accommodation for families affected by the fires.

“In this state of emergency, our state needs everyone to come together and help a mate,” says Raine & Horne Terrigal director, Brett Hunter.

Hunter says at the end of the Christmas and New Year holiday period, many of their holiday properties were available this week.

“They are clean and ready to accommodate families who need somewhere to stay,” Hunter says.

West of Sydney, Hunts Hotel Liverpool director Harry Hunt is offering free accommodation at his hotel offering 20 rooms for bushfire victims.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.

