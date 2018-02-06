Hunter Valley biodynamic winery as rare as it is stunning

Krinklewood biodynamic winery is one of the most unique in the Hunter Valley.

One of New South Wales’ most unique and picturesque wineries is on the market, and overseas investors are already circling the gorgeous Hunter Valley property.

The stunning Krinklewood biodynamic vineyard and boutique winery at Broke, about 165km north of Sydney, is one man’s 25-year labour of love and offers a walk-in opportunity to run your own winery while living on one of the state’s most beautiful residential properties.

Krinklewood, set on 140ha the banks of the Wollombi Brook, features a Georgian-inspired home and immaculately designed and maintained grounds, as well as a tennis court and an unforgettable swimming pool.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

But it’s the 49-acre vineyard that is the property’s calling card. Certified as biodynamic and organic, the winemaking operation is planted to Semillon, Chardonnay, Verdelho, Shiraz, Tempranillo, Gewürztraminer and Durif grab varieties, and is capable of producing 14,000 cases.

There’s also a cellar door tasting room and wine sales outlet, guest accommodation in an attached loft, numerous machinery sheds and cool rooms and a 300-tree olive grove.

Jurd’s Real Estate agent Alan Jurd says the owner – a high-end luxury home and commercial property developer from Sydney – has spared no expense in putting the property together over the last 25 years.

“The improvements are of such a caliber that you walk in there and you could forget you’re in the Hunter Valley and think you’re in southern Europe,” Jurd says.

“The gardens are magnificent, the grounds are magnificent and so are the buildings.”

“He’s put 25 years of his life into it. There are probably two wineries developed in the Hunter Valley in the last 10 years that are at this level. People don’t spend that sort of capital for the equipment that he’s got there. The evidence is in the product he’s got at the end of the day.”

Jurd says that while the winemaking operation is small, its biodynamic certification has made it very popular, and subsequently profitable.

“Because the label is so strong and so unique, and the biodynamic brand is so unique, it is profitable, which is rare in the wine industry.”

With a price tag of more than $10 million, Jurd says the property would best suit an investor who already has money behind them and has always harboured a vision of running their own winery.

“It’s got to be someone from Sydney or from overseas who’s got the capital already,” he says.

“It’s someone who’s always dreamt of having a vineyard of their own and their own wine label.”