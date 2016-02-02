Hunt on for Bendigo Hospital retail operators

The new Bendigo Hospital will include eight retail outlets and a conference facility.

Food and convenience store operators are being sought to become the first tenants of Victoria’s new Bendigo Hospital.

The $630 million hospital, due for completion later this year, is in the market for businesses to operate eight new retail outlets throughout the site, as well as an experienced operator to run its new conference centre.

Key acquisition: Gold Coast hospital feels $46m Impact

The hospital’s new facilities include 372 inpatient beds, 72 day beds, 10 operating theatres, a regional cancer centre, an 80-bed integrated mental health facility, a mother and baby unit, a helipad and parking for 1350 cars.

We are particularly interested in seeing a range of nutritional food being offered from vendors operating within the hospital

Exemplar Health – a consortium comprising LendLease, Capella Capital, Siemens and Spotless – has developed and will operate the hospital, which is the largest regional hospital development in Victoria.

The consortium’s chief executive Michele Morrison says the retail tenant selection process would place a premium on healthy eating.

“We are particularly interested in seeing a range of nutritional food being offered from vendors operating within the hospital to further support Bendigo Health’s vision for a healthy community,” Morrison says.

Colliers International executive Travis Hurst has been appointed to work with Exemplar to select the eight tenants, with potential operators including cafés, juice bars, food vendors, giftware and convenience stores, a newsagent, florist and a pharmacy.

Hurst says the hospital’s new conference centre would also form a key part of the new hospital’s offering.

“We are also seeking professional operators for the hospital’s 480sqm conference facility – another outstanding opportunity at this regional site,” Hurst says.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for experienced vendors with the capacity and vision to operate within a thriving hospital precinct.”

Prospective tenants must register their interest by April 19.