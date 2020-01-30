Huge Yarra River hotel and apartments to be built at Docklands

The Seafarers Residences coming to Docklands will give residents extra motivation to see the world.

A home that encourages you to leave it behind and see the world is coming to the banks of the Yarra River.

Buying an apartment in the new Seafarers Residences will open the door to discount luxury hotel rooms from New York and Hollywood to Chinese resort hot spot Sanya.

The 19-storey development by Riverlee will rise above the heritage Goods Shed 5 in the Docklands and include Australia’s first 1 Hotel, blending 280 hotel rooms with 129 apartments.

Part of Australia’s first branded residences, buyers get full access to the hotel spa, pool, sauna and fitness centre.

Massages and housekeeping are also on the table.

They are also connected to resident rates and privileges in 1 Hotels in the US and China, with further addresses to be added in the UK, Canada, Hawaii, France and Mexico.

Riverlee development director David Lee said he expected some buyers would be abroad three months in a year, leaving the hotel to clean and water their plants.

“They can leave for two or three months and know it will be maintained and secured and completely looked after,” Mr Lee said.

“But we also have quite a few interested purchasers who are looking for a residence they would live in full-time.”

Apartments range from one- to three-bedroom layouts, with spacious floorplans that encompass open-plan living spaces and expansive glazing to capture views of the Yarra River.

Butler’s pantries, timber floors and Italian kitchens by Snaidero with a full suite of Gaggenau appliances will feature in each.

The eco-friendly hotel brand’s ethos is also shared in the apartments, with sustainable porcelain in the kitchens — though natural stone is planned for the luxe bathrooms.