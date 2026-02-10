Landmark Brisbane site with 40-storey potential hits market near Olympic precinct

Developers face a once-in-a-generation opportunity as a prime Brisbane site launches amid the city’s growing need for apartments and hotel accommodation ahead of the 2032 Games.

Colliers Queensland’s Brendan Hogan and Troy Linnane have been appointed to sell the site at 70–82 Wickham St, Fortitude Valley, known as ‘Landmark Brisbane’.

Spanning 2,416 sqm across three street frontages, the site is on a prominent gateway position at the convergence of the Brisbane CBD, Fortitude Valley and New Farm, placing it at the heart of the city’s most dynamic lifestyle, employment and growth corridors.

Concept plans have been prepared by architects Cottee Parker outlining 25 and 40 storeys, delivering more than 350 apartments on both build to sell and build to rent scenarios, subject to council approval.

Mr Hogan said the site was positioned close to Howard Smith Wharves, Brisbane’s premier riverfront dining and entertainment precinct, and only a 15-minute walk to the Victoria Park Olympic precinct.

“This is one of the most compelling inner-city development sites Brisbane has seen in recent years and we are already seeing strong market interest from a range of local, interstate and offshore developers, as well as institutional investors and high net worth individuals,” Brendan Hogan said.

“Inner-city Brisbane is experiencing an acute undersupply of apartments, with vacancy rates below one per cent and new residential projects achieving more than $20,000 per square metre.

“The development site market in Brisbane has excellent fundamentals which are seen as having the best growth prospects of any city on the eastern seaboard of Australia, making it a great time to invest.”

The site has 360-degree view corridors, including outlooks across the adjoining park to the Story Bridge and Brisbane River, as well as views of Brisbane’s CBD skyline.

Mr Linnane said the surrounding precinct was undergoing rapid gentrification, underpinned by premium residential developments, lifestyle-driven demand and strong population growth

“South East Queensland’s population growth is driving unprecedented demand for inner-city

apartments, making high-quality development sites in prime locations increasingly scarce,” Mr Linane said.

“The sites’ gateway positioning, river and skyline views, and proximity to the Olympic precinct create a once-in-a-generation opportunity to develop a truly world-class project.”

The property currently hosts a two-storey retail and commercial complex.

The expressions of interest campaign closes March 19.