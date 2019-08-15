Huge million-acre QLD farm for sale

Everything the light touches is yours in this incredible million-acre estate that’s hit the market — the likes of which has not been seen in years.

Created by merging two mega properties together, the overall land size is 1,046,476.46 acres or 423,494 hectares, a massive expanse of Queensland countryside used to rear cattle.

Roxborough Downs and Mudgerebar Station, Boulia, run side-by-side according to the listing by Rawdon Briggs and Bram Pollock of Colliers International — Agribusiness.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

It is listed as being “highly regarded Channel Country with scale” with Roxborough Downs covering 208,494 hectares and the Mudgerebar Station grazing holding covering 215,000 hectares.

“The properties are adjoining and are located in a tightly held and highly regarded cattle growing region,” the listing says. It has carrying capacity about 16,000 head of cattle with the two properties containing three types of “grazing country types with the advantage of one of these being beneficially flooded Channel Country”.

As large as that is, it’s about a fifth of the size of one of the largest cattle stations in the country — Anna Creek which is about 5.8m acres, and Davenport Downs in Queensland which is 3.73m acres.

The Roxborough Downs and Mudgerebar Station sale includes plant and the property has several bores and water points. The vendors are looking for expressions of interest.

This article from The Courier Mail originally appeared as “Massive million-acre estate for sale”.