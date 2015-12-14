Gunn Agri Partners buys up big in Queensland cattle market

Gunn Agri Partners have bought three cattle stations in Queensland.

Farm management consultants Gunn Agri Partners have paid more than $11 million for three huge cattle stations in Queensland.

The domestic farm management company is understood to have secured the properties, which span a combined 36,000ha, from owners Ekari Park Pty Ltd in one of the largest agricultural portfolio sales of 2015.

The three properties, less than 100km from Roma in the state’s south-west, comprise the 11,463ha Ballaroo, 13,239ha Ekari Park and 11,393ha Fairview, and include an established cattle operation with capacity for 6000 adult cattle.

CBRE Agribusiness’ Chris Holgar and Geoff Warriner negotiated the sale.

Holgar says the properties attracted many potential buyers from both Australia and abroad.

Year of the deal: Big moves roll on in cattle country

“Strategically positioned in close proximity to Roma – Australia’s cattle capital – this portfolio presented a unique opportunity to acquire a premium rural landholding of scale,” Holgar says.

“Leveraging off its attractive location, the opportunity to establish a strategic footprint in the red meat supply chain of such scale in a single transaction, was a key selling factor that drew significant interest from local, interstate and offshore investors.”

The trio of properties offer the potential to expand the cattle operation to increase its role as part of a larger, integrated supply chain.

The sale of Ballaroo, Ekari Park and Fairview is the latest in a number of key purchases in the agricultural market this year.

In September, AWX labour hire boss Tom Strachan paid $14 million for the 7300ha Lighthouse station, west of Brisbane.

The Federal Government last month blocked the sale of Australia’s largest cattle station, Anna Creek, because of national security concerns.