Huge Carrickalinga property that spans 6km of coastline up for grabs

A huge Carrickalinga property that spans 6km of picturesque coastline is offering prospective buyers a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

The 445ha site at 688 Forktree Rd, which includes 10 titles ranging from 21ha to 70ha and is owned by Adelaide businessman Ed Peter, has hit the market without a price guide.

Selling agent Arabella Hooper, of Harris Real Estate, said it has been offered to the market as a package to gauge interest, which had been strong so far.

“We’ve definitely got lots and lots of inquiries, there seems to be some very strong interest at this point,” she said.

“I’ve had someone call me who’s interested in setting up a golf course.

“If someone wants to land bank they can buy it that way or if they want to set up a lodge they can buy the whole lot.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy something as amazing as this.”

Ms Hooper said it had both residential and commercial development potential, all subject to council consent.

The sprawling property has mains water to two titles, a bore and three dams with solar pumps, two sets of cattle yards, troughs to all paddocks and some implement shedding.

There are cliffside walking trails, a secret beach that appears when the tide is out, access to caves and far-reaching views to Adelaide and Kangaroo Island.

Ed Peter said he had gradually acquired the land over almost 30 years as it came up for sale.

He said he bought it all because he thought he might one day develop it but he had no real plans set in stone.

“I had no idea at the time, it was just beautiful and great coastline,” he said.

“I thought one day possibly I might build something there but never got around to it.

“It was originally a little cattle farm.”

Best offers for the property close at noon on November 22.