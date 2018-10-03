Hub’s stunning Collins St co-working space revealed
Co-working giant Hub Australia has lifted the veil on its latest Melbourne space, within the iconic Georges Building in the city’s CBD.
Taking out the mezzanine ground level and all of levels two and three within the historic building, the new co-working location will be occupied by up to 600 members, housed in a variety of bespoke offices, private offices, open plan desk areas and dedicated workstations.
The new operation also includes nine office suites on the adjoining Georges Lane – the building’s original retail arcade on the mezzanine level.
Famous for more than a century as Georges Department Store, which opened in 1889 and only ceased trading in 1995, many of the Georges Building’s original features remain, including scaffolding and lift level indicators that have been restored as part of the refurbishment.
Also featured are art deco retail counters and display cabinets found in the building from its retail era, which have been restored and incorporated throughout the new fitout.
Among Hub’s new facilities are are a state-of-the-art boardroom, 50-seat cafe, parents’ facilities, soundproof phone booths, gym, premium end-of-trip facilities with complimentary towel service, lockers and bike storage facilities.
Hub Australia CEO Brad Krauskopf says the building’s unique character has seen strong uptake from co-workers and small businesses.
“The Georges Building is primely located in the heart of the Paris end of Collins St and we’re excited to see it transformed from its retail roots into a thriving business community, driving innovation and connection in the Collins St precinct,” Krauskopf says.
“The Hub Collins St space is rich in history and character, and throughout the refurbishment we retained and celebrated the unique fabric and art deco features of the building.”
The opening comes just over a week after the co-working giant announced Hub Australia a proposal to spend $4.5 million on a co-working conversion in Sydney’s Customs House.
The company is understood to have signed a heads of agreement with the City of Sydney to lease two floors of the building and turn it into a co-working space as its third Sydney site.