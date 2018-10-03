Hub’s stunning Collins St co-working space revealed

The stunning, light filled atrium connecting levels two and three in Hub’s new space on Collins St in Melbourne’s CBD.

Co-working giant Hub Australia has lifted the veil on its latest Melbourne space, within the iconic Georges Building in the city’s CBD.

Taking out the mezzanine ground level and all of levels two and three within the historic building, the new co-working location will be occupied by up to 600 members, housed in a variety of bespoke offices, private offices, open plan desk areas and dedicated workstations.

The new operation also includes nine office suites on the adjoining Georges Lane – the building’s original retail arcade on the mezzanine level.

Famous for more than a century as Georges Department Store, which opened in 1889 and only ceased trading in 1995, many of the Georges Building’s original features remain, including scaffolding and lift level indicators that have been restored as part of the refurbishment.

Also featured are art deco retail counters and display cabinets found in the building from its retail era, which have been restored and incorporated throughout the new fitout.

Among Hub’s new facilities are are a state-of-the-art boardroom, 50-seat cafe, parents’ facilities, soundproof phone booths, gym, premium end-of-trip facilities with complimentary towel service, lockers and bike storage facilities.

Hub Australia CEO Brad Krauskopf says the building’s unique character has seen strong uptake from co-workers and small businesses.