How coronavirus commercial tenancy issue became ‘dog eat dog’ war

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg were getting the same message as me: an all out, no holds barred “dog-eat-dog” war had broken out between commercial tenants and landlords. Unchecked, it had the potential to damage the whole hibernation program. I wrote about the war on Thursday and then on Friday morning gave much more detail prior to the government announcement.

Morrison could not allow the landlord-tenant war to continue over the weekend, so stepped in and announced that there would be an industry-wide code of practice based on proportionate damage.

He made the in-principle announcement before the arrangement was concluded to gain a short term truce. That was good work.

The big shopping centre complexes have been getting their own way for decades and this time around there were to be rental deals that are based on current, reduced, turnover. But if things continue as they have been, Morrison and Frydenberg may be required to bash a few heads tighter and give severe punishment for both delinquent landlords and tenants. I emphasise that both sides share the blame. The “dog-eat-dog” way is played two ways

First, medium-sized managers are being told by tenant after tenant — many of whom are large overseas companies — that the tenants do not plan to pay rent for six months, taking advantage of the Prime Minister’s edict that there can be no evictions.

The managers must then go to their financiers, bank or non-bank, explaining what has happened. The lenders may accommodate them, but it has shattered confidence and makes it likely that values will not return to the old levels after the crisis is over. Lenders either in the short or longer term will require more asset cover and that usually means sales.