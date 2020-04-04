Commercial landlords ‘screaming’ for relief on land tax, rates

Commercial tenancy disputes about rent relief could soon be guided by a “mandatory code” announced by the National Cabinet.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on small and medium business owners to negotiate with landlords, but said mediations would also be available if required.

The Friday announcement of more specific guidelines comes after numerous retail businesses have already applied for rent relief.

W.B. Simpson and Son director Richard Simpson says he welcomes a clear code, after he had received 70 requests for commercial rent reductions from retailers, cafes, restaurants and offices across Melbourne.

“We’ve mostly been able to come to arrangements that last a short period of time, which both parties have been receptive to,” Simpson says.