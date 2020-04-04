Commercial tenants and landlords to get coronavirus answers by Tuesday

Commercial tenants and landlords can expect a decision on a mandatory code to guide them through the coming months by Tuesday, the Federal Government says.

On Saturday, MP Trent Zimmerman told ABC Radio confirmation of new rules was “very close” and would be finalised at the next National Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“The approach they’re adopting is for small and medium-sized businesses to institute through state legislation a mandatory code for those businesses and tenants that have been affected negatively by the coronavirus,” Mr Zimmerman said.

“That code will obviously lay out how landlords and tenants should be resolving the situation. But the clear principles are firstly that there can’t be evictions, secondly that landlords need to recognise the proportionate reduction in trade and revenue that their tenants are still receiving; thirdly, obviously we want a cooperative process.”

PM says decision pending

Despite much anticipation, Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivered little in the way of detail for tenants and landlords following a National Cabinet meeting on Friday. He did, however, say his Government was waiting for industry representatives to finalise a code of conduct for commercial tenancies.

“That industry code, the National Cabinet reviewed that today, has not got to the point that we believe it needs to get to, to ensure a sufficient security for (commercial) tenants and landlords that are affected by these arrangements,” he said.

In his statement, Morrison said commercial tenancies are “very important at this point.”

“What we are seeking to have happen is for the industry to complete their code, and that code would be made a mandatory code incorporating the state and territory legislation,” he said.

The Prime Minister added, the new legislation would see commercial tenancies with a turnover of less than $50 million that participate in the Jobkeeper program, subject to a mandatory code of practice regarding the negotiations and discussions between the landlord and the tenant.

“If you’re in that arrangement, which you would be required to enter into if you’re in the terms that I said, then you would have that protection of issues around evictions, you would have the protections around claims on penalties or acting on guarantees, of interest protection on rent, or all of these matters, you would be protected.”

“Also the landlord would be protected in that the lease would not be able to be terminated on those grounds, so there’s give and take in this, give and take.

“Those tenants and landlords are being encouraged to sit around that table and get that done now, the mandatory code would require it and if you sit outside the mandatory code then you are leaving yourselves out in the cold.”