How Australia’s major pancake chains built their empires

Australia’s pancake giants are locked in a decades-long standoff for control of shopping centres, late-night dining strips and the country’s busiest CBD precincts, and most diners have no idea the battle even exists.

What looks like a national network of similar restaurants is actually a four-way split of rival state empires, created after a dramatic fallout between the founders of Adelaide’s original Pancake Kitchen in 1969.

The rift sent each partner into a different state and produced the chains now dominating Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

Now, with foot traffic surging and centres chasing experience-led tenants, experts says pancakes are back in the retail spotlight, and each state’s favourite stack is fighting a different kind of war.

Sydney: Rocks heavyweight still stacking crowds

Pancakes on the Rocks began as the NSW breakaway of the original founding group, opening its first store in 1975 in the tourist-heavy Rocks precinct.

The chain later expanded its menu in the ’90s to include ribs, pizzas and savoury dishes to boost average spend, a move that shaped its modern identity.

Colliers Sydney senior executive Jo Windybank said its appeal has barely wavered.

“Pancakes on the Rocks has been serving up plates since 1975 when a group of Aussies returned from a US road trip inspired by the classic American diner,” Ms Windybank said.

“The brand itself puts The Rocks on the Sydney map as an iconic location and favourite spot for both locals and tourists.

“Known for generous portions, a family friendly vibe and late-night trading hours, it’s the perfect place for all day dining.”

The chain trades from some of Sydney’s highest-traffic destinations, The Rocks, Darling Square and Beverly Hills, and has relied on late-night dining to anchor its reputation for nearly 50 years.

Melbourne: Parlour’s iron grip on Victoria

The Pancake Parlour was founded in Melbourne in 1969 after two Adelaide partners moved east and created their own concept when they couldn’t use the original “Pancake Kitchen” name in Victoria.

The chain became known for its whimsical interiors, late-night hours, rewards program and iconic “Lovely Lady” logo, all drawn from its Adelaide roots.

Colliers Melbourne associate director Jake Beckwith said the brand remains deeply embedded in Melbourne culture.

“The Pancake Parlour is a Melbourne institution,” Mr Beckwith said.

“It’s where Melburnians head for late-night catch ups, sweet stacks and that little bit of weird magic that all come together under one delicious syrup bottle.

“For more than six decades, they’ve positioned themselves within Melbourne’s premium retail destinations.”

The chain operates 13 company-owned restaurants and has modernised faster than its interstate siblings, rolling out one of Australia’s broadest vegan and gluten-friendly menus to fight off competition from Melbourne’s booming brunch scene.

South Australia: The original pancake empire pushes outward

The original Pancake Kitchen in Adelaide is the birthplace of Australia’s pancake chains.

The first venue opened in a burnt-out delicatessen in Gilbert Place in 1965, and while the founders moved interstate during the 1969 split, the SA store survived and changed hands several times.

Today it operates as a franchised network focused on suburban expansion.

The chain has undergone a significant refresh under new ownership, with updated interiors, a broader American-style menu and a new “Smokehouse” range added to appeal to modern diners.

It still trades 24/7 at its CBD flagship, a tradition spanning decades, and remains one of Adelaide’s most recognisable late-night institutions, with restaurants operating at Marion and Port Adelaide (Golden Grove).

Brisbane: The 24/7 cathedral diner

Pancake Manor opened in Brisbane in 1979 when the NSW founder expanded north, choosing a heritage-listed former cathedral as its home.

The medieval-style building, stained-glass windows and 24-hour trade quickly made it one of the city’s most unusual and enduring dining landmarks.

Colliers Brisbane manager of retail leasing Chloe Lonergan said it remains a key CBD operator.

“With CBD foot traffic now surpassing pre-Covid levels and Brisbane preparing for the global spotlight of the 2032 Olympics, Pancake Manor’s around-the-clock model, with high CBD foot traffic and location close to the new Queens Wharf precinct, positions it well to capture the diverse, ever-growing crowds,” Ms Longergan said.

Gold Coast: A new challenger flips the script

Queensland is the only state where pancake chains compete directly, and where a new operator has broken the decades-long monopoly.

Pancake Diner, which has no ties to the 1965 founders, has surged in popularity with a retro American fit-out, low pricing and dedicated gluten-free menu, challenging the legacy South Brisbane and Surfers Paradise corridors.

Its all-you-can-eat pancake deal from $12.99 has triggered the first significant pricing pressure the legacy chains have faced in years.

