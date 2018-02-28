Real commercial

Hotels offer insane list of holiday options for dogs

Adrian Ballantyne | 28 FEBRUARY 2018
Hotel chains are taking their pet packages to extraordinary levels.
We all know a pet owner who can’t bear the thought of leaving man’s best friend behind when they take a holiday.

But some luxury hotel chains are taking things to extraordinary levels to cater for dog owners who want to bring their four-legged friend with them.

In 2018 – the ‘Year of the Dog’ on the Chinese calendar – one hotel chain is offering what it calls “pet-setter” packages for travellers and their pooches.

Spa treatments, fluffy dressing gowns, physiotherapy, personal training sessions, tailored shopping trips and a gourmet food menu are all on offer – and we don’t mean for humans.

Pet packages hotel Belmond

The pet packages are like something out of a health retreat brochure.

Belmond hotels are offering five-star stays and experiences targeted specifically at dogs, with a list of options you’ll barely believe.

At its Hotel Splendido in Portfofino, your pooch can have “individually crafted wellbeing sessions”, as well as “tailored Swedish massages” overlooking Portofino Bay.

Dog hotel Belmond

The list of doggy demands available at some hotels has to be seen to be believed.

There’s no Chum or Pal at the Reid’s Palace hotel in Madeira, where the doggy dining menu includes “gourmet menu choices include beef stew, hearty meatballs, salmon rolls or boiled rice with vegetables”.

At Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice and Belmond La Residencia in Mallorca, your dog can have personalised bowls, pet names embroidered on a perfectly plumped pillow and customised treats waiting for them on arrival, while at Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons the dog walks on offer include a stroll through a 30-acre olive grove.

Of course, you could always put your pet in a kennel like most other travellers, but for those who simply won’t have it, you’re now well and truly catered for.

