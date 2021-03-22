Hotelier Justin Hemmes rumoured to be interested in The Quarterdeck in Narooma

Billionaire hotelier Justin Hemmes, ranked 98th in the latest The List, Australia’s richest 250, seems set to expand his hospitality empire down south.

There have been sightings of Hemmes and his seaplane at Nar­ooma on the NSW far south coast.

Of course he’s long owned holiday retreats there, but the local whisper is that he’s been running the rule over The Quarterdeck, the popular overwater eatery.

MORE: Pete Evans makes new Byron purchase

’Retired’ couple collect $1m a year in rent

The Riverside Drive venue has been a Tiki bar operated by Chris and Robyn Scroggy for the past two decades. When the duo bought the business it was operating as a fish and chip shop as well as a boat and a tackle shop. It had been originally an oyster growers’ shed. With the deal still being considered, it’s too early to order Merivale’s signature wood-fired pizzas from the venue on Forsters Bay.

His big buy was the 60ha Glass House Rocks Estate for $7.5 million back in 2015.

The dynamic chief executive officer kicked off several acquisitions at Berrara where, in 2007, he spent $4.15 million on Halcyon, a historic beach house, long owned by the Arbitration Commission president Sir Richard Kirby.