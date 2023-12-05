Hotel giant IHG partners with luxury Gosford development Archibald by ALAND

A hotel giant and celebrity chef have partnered with Gosford’s most highly anticipated luxury development.

IHG Hotels & Resorts has revealed that its seventh voco hotel in Australasia will be located in Archibald by ALAND and open in early 2025.

voco Gosford will open in 2025 and be part of the $375m mixed-use development precinct overlooking Brisbane Water.

MORE

Sydney socialite’s new $13.5m knockdown home

‘Shoebox’: Tiny Bondi Beach unit sells for crazy price

Named after Archibald Acheson, the second Earl of Gosford, the development will include 320 residential apartments, a 130-room lifestyle hotel, a portfolio of impressive hospitality venues and a podium outdoor pool with swim-up bar.

The plans have been earmarked as the development to “transform” the downtrodden suburb.

voco Gosford will include guest rooms of up to 41 sqm and executive suites of up to 54 sqm.

Guests will enjoy picturesque views over the stunning Central Coast, street level pub and pizzeria, a rooftop sky bar and lounge on level 28, wellness centre, conference and event facilities as well as a signature restaurant under celebrity chef Dany Karam.

Karam is the former Executive Chef at the award-winning restaurant Black Bar and Grill in Pyrmont.

IHG Hotels & Resorts director of development for Australasia & Pacific Cameron Burke said the hotel giant was thrilled to extend its reach across regional NSW with the voco brand.

“This is an incredibly exciting development, and we are delighted to be part of a project that will transform the city of Gosford into a new lifestyle destination,” he said.

“I have no doubt the addition of voco to the city will help drive tourism across the region, and the adjacent hospitality amenity is sure to be a popular driver of patronage.

MORE

Hemmes plans next big move with $6.8m Woolworths buy

Princess Di’s holiday villa thrown open to the public

“We’re excited about the growth opportunities we see in regional Australia and are passionate about providing more choices for our loyalty members.”

The voco name originates from the Latin ‘to invite’, with the aim to create a warm and welcoming environment with simple check-in, an arrival gift, lively social spaces, and guest rooms with luxury bathroom amenities and fast Wi-Fi.

ALAND founder and director Andrew Hrsto said they excited to be partnering with IHG on this “once-in-a-generation development in Gosford” that will “enliven the CBD and take this attractive regional city to the next level”.

“Archibald is set to reposition Gosford as a major destination for holiday-makers and corporate hospitality,” he said.

“The voco brand was the perfect fit for what is set to be a vibrant lifestyle destination on the Central Coast, at a time of significant growth and investment in Gosford.

“By integrating the voco brand into our development, residents will benefit from the atmosphere and amenities of a world-class hotel right at their doorstep, creating a cohesive experience of luxury everyday living for anyone who resides at the Archibald or is visiting as a guest.”

Launching in 2018 with the opening of voco Gold Coast, voco hotels has quickly become the fastest-growing brand within IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Premium collection with properties in 18 countries.