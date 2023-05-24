Homestead where Aaron Finch got married, new age church, island vineyard among lifestyle properties for sale right now

For buyers seeking an outstanding property that’ll make a unique venue for their event business, Victoria’s real estate market has recently dished up some remarkable out-of-the-box listings.

From a new age church in a Melbourne industrial estate, to a romantic Ballarat homestead or an island vineyard, realcommercial.com.au has multiple landmark listings across the state right now.

Freedom Centre, Tullamarine

Located in a nondescript industrial precinct, the Tullamarine Freedom Centre – one of two places of worship for Neil Thomas Ministries (also known as Innerlife Church) — is surrounded by auto workshops and a dance school.

While it’s street appeal is modest, beyond the unassuming dark facade there’s a vast 2000sq m internal floorplan currently housing a chapel, studio and several offices.

Advertised by listing agents CBRE with a price guide of $4.5m, the space comes with a permit for a place of worship, but could alternatively be used as a number of other things according to selling agent Jake George.

“It could be an events centre, a training venue for a large organisation – it’s conducive to several uses,” he said.

After less than a week on the market, Mr George said the property had clearly been calling out to several organisations already.

“Plenty of churches are interested in it, as you can imagine, and that’s been the bulk of the inquiry. We’re also getting a few ‘value-add’ investors who can see the potential of stripping it back to office warehouses because it’s three separate titles.”

The Freedom Centre is being offered with vacant possession or as a short-term lease back.

“There are a couple of different players interested in it, but in all honesty, it looks like the church groups are leading the charge with inquiry – and there are a few different religions too,” Mr George added.

The grand corner block occupies three titles and features a 200-seat auditorium, a two-storey corporate office, additional offices, an on-site cafe, recording studio and multiple training rooms.

Sources suggest that after the sale, Neil Thomas Ministries (or Innerlife Church) will be seeking larger and greener pastures for their next Freedom Centre.

Willow & Stone Estate, Ballarat

Australian cricketer Aaron Finch tied the knot with Amy Griffiths here in 2018, now a keen buyer can say “I do” to the picturesque Willow & Stone Estate event venue in Ballarat.

An hour out of Melbourne, Willow & Stone Estate is a substantial landholding of more than 6000sq m with multiple buildings, majestic gardens and state of the art facilities.

There is a grand two-storey five-bedroom main residence with formal and informal living and entertaining spaces including a grand entry hall staircase and statement chandelier from a Scottish castle, billiards room and library, sunroom and gym.

Ready to welcome guests on a grand scale, the property also features a vast permanent function marque, catering facilities and as well as a list of bookings through to 2025.

Designed by renowned Sovereign Hill architect Ewan Jones in the 1970s, the manor house was created using salvaged Victorian-era bricks to replicate a classic mansion down to every bespoke detail including its four-storey tower and two levels of iron balustraded verandas.

There is also a purpose-built second building ideally suited to be a bridal suite. The quirky ivy-covered barn-style cottage sits next to a separate groom’s lounge.

The manicured grounds slopes towards Canadian Creek and feature rolling lawns, landscaped gardens, established trees and extensive stonework.

Phillip Island Winery, Phillip Island

With more than $1m in future bookings on the cards, this valuable vineyard is a booming business for anyone after a tree change property with a built-in income.

The winery last changed hands in 2018 when Misha and Nick Say of the Westernport Hotel in San Remo bought it to run alongside two other couples, but the friends have now decided to move on to focus on their families.

Sitting on more than 5ha, the estate includes a cellar door, a retail providore and a 70-seat restaurant with commercial kitchen, atrium and outdoor seating for hundreds more, plus a three-acre vineyard.

With panoramic rural and ocean views, the estate is also close to popular beaches and picturesque rugged coastline. Being a short drive from the world famous Phillip Island Penguin Parade the estate is also on the route for thousands of tourists a week and is a sought after wedding venue.

The Phillip Island Winery on the south coast of the island two hours from Melbourne employs a team of 25 and trades five days a week.

