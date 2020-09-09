Real commercial

Home of SA fantasy kingdom returns to market

News
News Corp Australia | 09 SEPTEMBER 2020
Princess Rose and Train Master Graham (Rose Zemlany and Graham Russell) are selling their Magical & Colourful Kingdom of Penolaraya. Pic: Tait Schmall.
Princess Rose and Train Master Graham (Rose Zemlany and Graham Russell) are selling their Magical & Colourful Kingdom of Penolaraya. Pic: Tait Schmall.

The long-time home of a fantasy kingdom in a small regional South Australian town is back on the market.

The neighbouring Penola properties at 38-40 Riddoch Street, more commonly known as The Magical and Colourful Kingdom of Penolaraya, are up for sale for the third time in the past two years.

The fantasy train showroom and park, which has been open to the public for more than a decade, features a collection of themed artwork, sculptures and model railways.

Owner and mastermind behind the imaginative world Graham Russel – or Train Master Graham as he preferred – listed his prized possession for sale in May 2018 to retire.

The Magical & Colourful Kingdom of Penolaraya. Pic: Tait Schmall.

The Penola properties at 38-40 Riddoch Street are back on the market. Pic: realestate.com.au

However, property records show it was taken off the market a year later.

It was listed again for a brief period between March and May this year before hitting the market again in September with a $350,000 asking price.

Thomas DeGaris & Clarkson real estate agent Meg Redman, who is selling the property with Karly Honner, said the offering was a little bit different this time.

Instead of selling the three-title property together, they have split the parcels.

The Magical & Colourful Kingdom of Penolaraya. Pic: Tait Schmall.

“We’ve split it up – the block is for sale separately and then (parcels) 38 and 40 are for sale together,” Redman said.

Prospective buyers also won’t get the chance to take over the theme park, as it was being removed.

The 1013sqm property at No. 38 is occupied by mostly warehouse-type structures, while the 1296sqm parcel at No. 40 has a one-bedroom cottage built by Penola’s founder Alexander Cameron in the 1850s.

The Magical & Colourful Kingdom of Penolaraya. Pic: Tait Schmall.

The one-bedroom cottage was built by Penola’s founder in the 1850s. Pic: realestate.com.au

“It’s a unique piece of property,” Redman said.

“The cottage at number 40, it’s really beautiful and historic, which really fits in with Penola.

“I think it could be open to a really wide range of buyers.”

The properties have been on and off the market since 2018. Pic: realestate.com.au

Redman expected the properties to be in high demand, particularly since the Penola bypass had been completed.

“It’s essentially made Riddoch Street a dead end, and it’s really made it a hugely desirable street to live on,” she said.

“It’s probably one of the best locations in Penola without that through traffic anymore.”

This article from The Advertiser originally appeared as “Penola properties home to a fantasy kingdom back on the market”.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.