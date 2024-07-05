realcommercial.com.au logo

Home of Gourmet House Chinese Restaurant to be auctioned

News
Giuseppe Ttauriello
First published 05 July 2024, 2:00am
Supplied Editorial Shop 1/57 Mount Barker Rd, Hahndorf. Picture: Supplied by The Commercial Agency

Shop 1/57 Mount Barker Rd, Hahndorf has been listed for sale.

A strata unit on the main street of the historic town of Hahndorf is set to go under the hammer later this month.

The home of Gourmet House Chinese Restaurant at Shop 1, 56 Mount Barker Rd stretches across 195sq m, and features a large well-equipped commercial kitchen, dining room, toilets, baby change room, outdoor yard and storage areas.

The Commercial Agency principal Con Kavooris said it was one of Hahndorf’s “finest and well known establishments”.

“The unit is among other popular and well known shops in a quaint village-style setting,” he said.

“The group has ample off street car parking and is perfectly located in the heart of the Hahndorf village, close to the iconic Hahndorf Inn and many other eclectic shops and fooderies.”

Supplied Real Estate Shop 1, 56 Mount Barker Road, Hahndorf

Shop 1, 56 Mount Barker Rd, Hahndorf features a fully leased secure investment with a total rental income of $46,584.20 per annum.

Supplied Real Estate Shop 1, 56 Mount Barker Road, Hahndorf

The shop is home to Gourmet House Chinese Restaurant.

Supplied Real Estate Shop 1, 56 Mount Barker Road, Hahndorf

The shop has a lettable area of around 195sq m.

The current lease expires in March 2031, and includes a three-year option for renewal.

The lease generates net annual incomeof about $45,000.

“This represents a rare and outstanding investment opportunity, particularly at this price point,” Mr Kavooris said.

Hahndorf is the oldest surviving German village in Australia and is a popular tourist destination.

The property will be auctioned on-site at 11am on July 19, unless sold prior.

