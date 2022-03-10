Home of Crystal Lodge brothel in Coburg North hits market

A Coburg North brothel owner selling his property is offering a little something extra for buyers: he will throw in any furniture they like the look of.

Skad Real Estate Thomastown sales consultant Rahul Malik said the Crystal Lodge owner – who is planning to retire and travel around Australia – was happy to leave behind the pool table, desks or office items for the building’s new owner.

Mr Malik said the seven-bedroom property at 61 Trade Place, which also features a bar and red-painted walls in some rooms, has an asking price of $2.6 million.

The property itself is for sale, not the brothel business.

However, Mr Malik said Crystal Lodge would likely continue operating until the building is sold.

He said that several potential buyers have already expressed interest in the site including engineering businesses, an engineering education company and someone planning to set up an Airbnb-type accommodation.

Mr Malik said two of the potential buyers hailed from Adelaide and Canberra.

He suggested the property, which has four living areas and two kitchenettes, could also potentially be used as a reception centre with a cafeteria out the back to take in the views of Merri Creek.

The building, set on 2284 sq m of land, has about 30 to 40 parking spaces.

Mr Malik said he hoped the property would set a new record price for commercial sales in Coburg.

During November, a house Mr Malik sold a house at 30 Excelsior Heights, Craigieburn for $1.59 million, setting a new record of the suburb.

In September, he also sold a 15 Osmond Crescent, Wollert, which set a record $1.56 million price for the suburb.

Last year the Herald Sun revealed that there are 78 licenced brothels operating in 45 suburbs across Greater Melbourne, according to Resourcing health & Education (RhED), a program that provides health, safety and legal information for sex workers in Victoria.

