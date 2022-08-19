Home and Post Office tenant in one blue-ribbon address

THE opportunity to secure a commercial property in Battery Point is few and far between — but what if the offering also included an impressive family home?

That’s the story here in Hampden Rd where a four-bedroom, fabulously updated 1880s building is also home to the local Post Office.

It has been a dozen years since the building was last sold, and Ben Gray, property consultant at EIS, is expecting it to catch the eye of a wide range of buyers.

He said when it launched, the phone started ringing immediately.

“So far inquiry has been coming from ‘all and everyone’,” he said.

“Local, interstate and an international caller, too, from Switzerland. Generally, it’s expats that type of caller will be someone looking to come back to Australia or Tasmanian specifically.

“I spoke to someone that had been looking at this suburb, and refreshing realestate.com.au constantly, but they have found that properties like this don’t come along often.

“No doubt, in the end, it will be bought by someone that loves the lifestyle that’s on offer and the fantastic bonus of leasing the commercial space to the Post Office.”

No.61-63 Hampden Rd is a showcase of Victorian era architecture, expertly blended with contemporary luxury.

Paired with a secure tenant, it is an ideal ‘set and forget’ commercial investment and home — the best of both worlds in the heart of historic and iconic Battery Point.

Mr Gray said No.61-63 is perfect in the sense that the business has next to zero impact on the residence.

“They are only open during regular business hours and really you don’t hear them at all,” he said.

The building floorplan measures 335sq m with 94sq m dedicated to the Post Office.

The home has four first floor spacious bedrooms, some with wardrobes, a bathroom and an ensuite.

On the ground floor in the original part of the home, there is and elegant lounge/dining area featuring ornate fireplaces.

This living zone leads through to an expansive extension that is home to a sun-drenched casual living area and a pretty rear courtyard. The deluxe kitchen features integrated appliances and abundant storage.

There is an office, laundry and toilet in this part of the home.

Hydronic heating throughout ensures comfort while outside the grounds require only low-maintenance.

Mr Gray said the expert extension that blends old with new was bound to catch the attention of buyers.

“The sympathetic renovation blends seamlessly,” he said.

“The outstanding entertainment space between the living, terrace and courtyard faces north with sunshine beaming in.

“The owners are reluctantly selling to downsize

“It is something they have carefully considered for about two years, because they love the area so much and it is the type of special property people don’t want to let go of.”

This high profile property is just a short walk to local cafes, top restaurants, shopping and Salamanca Place.

Over the past week, it was Tasmania’s most viewed home on realestate.com.au. It is priced at “Offers over $2.7m”.