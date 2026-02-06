Home and a business for the price of a house

Ever dreamt of owning a slice of the Tassie tourism pie?

Investors can find a number of options to get a foot on that property ladder.

ResortBrokers has two coastal and one Launceston caravan/cabin park properties on the market: Orford, Triabunna, and Legana.

Each is listed for sale as a freehold going concern. They are listed at $1.5m and $2.5m on the coast and $3.999m in Legana.

Launceston Holiday Park Legana is being offered to the market for the first time in 27 years. It has operated under management for 15 years, allowing new owners to continue operating a hands-off model, or to step into the management role.

There are 45 sites and 21 cabins.

Orford Beachside Holiday Park has 27 annual sites, four permanent cabins, a four-bedroom home with golf course views, and approval for six additional cabins.

Near the Maria Island ferry terminal, Triabunna Cabin & Caravan Park offers 21 powered sites and five cabins, plus a substantial owner’s residence.

ResortBrokers’ national sales manager and Tasmanian specialist, Marissa von Stieglitz, described Tasmanian tourism assets as “great buying”.

“Accommodation assets here offer softer yields than the mainland, making them better buying,” Ms von Stieglitz said.

“Tourism is going gangbusters. The latest official figures released by Tourism Tasmania — for the year ending September 2025 — show visitation was up 4.1 per cent to 1.36 million and visitor expenditure up 5.7 per cent to $3.659bn.

“This lines up with what I’m hearing on the ground from operators.

“Every accommodation property owner I’ve spoken to here in the last week is reporting a record summer trading period.

“Buyer demand is unprecedented.

“In the month since I’ve listed Launceston Holiday Park Legana and Triabunna Cabin & Caravan Park, I’ve received an enormous number of inquiries for each, and this was during the traditionally quiet Christmas/New Year period.

“I’m expecting inquiries to ramp up even more as people start to come back online after the break, but I may have already sold all three properties by then.”

Ms von Stieglitz said these three properties would suit either owner-operators or corporate players.

She said Launceston Holiday Park Legana has enough scale and acreage to appeal to corporates.

“It’s on seven acres and only 10 minutes’ drive from Launceston’s CBD,” she said.

“Most of the interest I’ve already received for this property has been from caravan park corporates, based on the mainland.

“The appeal for owner-operators is the business plus home combination.

“Each park comes with managers’ residences, and the Triabunna residence is particularly appealing — it’s a charming 155sq m heritage residence, originally built in 1893.

“The price tag for the park as a whole is $1.5m, so you can secure a great home and solid business for what it would cost you to enter the housing market in a state capital city.

“We are seeing a lot of that right across the country — people leaving major metro areas for better opportunities in the regions.”