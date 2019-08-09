Hobart’s Telstra Centre to be sold by end of August

A landmark building in Hobart’s CBD is expected to fetch tens of millions of dollars when it is sold later this month.

The eight-level Telstra Centre on Collins St is unlike anything on the market, says Knight Frank partner Scott Newton.

“We are marketing the property nationally and internationally,” he says.

The building is located in a high-profile position, a corner site about 100m from the Elizabeth Street Mall and opposite the Royal Hobart and Hobart Private hospitals.

The building, which boasts 10,037sqm of floor space, is anchored by leases to two State Government departments and Telstra, which together cover more than 80% of the floor space.

Newton says the estimated net income is more than $2.4 million a year plus GST. The L-shaped site has an almost 50m frontage on Collins Street and 26m on the Argyle Street side of the 1720sqm site.

The building was originally developed for Telstra in 1990.

Floors two through to eight are described as A-grade office accommodation, ideal in a market like Hobart’s, which Newton says is the third strongest capital city office market in Australia behind only Sydney and Melbourne.

Newton expects the building to sell for about $30 million, which is in line with the largest Tasmanian commercial property sales of the year, including K&D Warehouse and Macq 01.

No.66-80 Collins St in Hobart is listed with Knight Frank and Edwards Windsor.