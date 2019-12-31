Hobart’s Les Lees building set for major renovation

A million-dollar renovation of a heritage-listed Hobart CBD building aims to bring the property back to its former glory, says the owner.

The 1840s-built property at 109 Liverpool St currently houses multiple retail and cafe tenants, the primary business being men’s clothing retailer Les Lees.

West Australian company Silverleaf Investments, which also owns the Cat and Fiddle Arcade, bought the building in 2017.

Perth-based Meyer Shircore Architects has submitted a development application to the Hobart City Council on behalf of Silverleaf for the redevelopment and refurbishment of the building for new tenants – including a new ground floor tenancy leased to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The building, which is permanently listed on the Tasmanian Heritage Register, had a long association with the Mather family drapery business.

Silverleaf director Gerard O’Brien says there is a lot of wasted space in the building in its current format.

“The whole thing wasn’t functionally laid out for what had been a big department store,” he says.

“We’ve tried to work out a way to utilise all the area and fix the whole facade up to bring it back to its former glory.

“We’ve relaid it out – similar to what we did with Cat and Fiddle Arcade – redesigning it and getting people in the right places and making the property functional for today’s era.”