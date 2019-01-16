Hobart Retravision gone as apartment development begins

The old Retravision store on the corner of Watchorn and Bathurst streets is but a memory.

Demolition has begun at Hobart’s old Retravision site for a new 30-apartment complex.

Retravision will make way for the new development, approved by Hobart City Council in 2017, called Commons Hobart.

Small Giants Developments, a Melbourne-based property developer, will build the six-storey development at the corner of Watchorn and Bathurst streets.

The complex will feature a ground-floor cafe, commercial space, a rooftop garden, a publicly accessible garden, a ground-floor communal area, 32 bike spaces and a carshare scheme that will limit the number of car spaces to just five.

It will be based on another Small Giants’ complex in the Melbourne suburb of Brunswick, which won the Residential Architecture and the Sustainable Architecture categories at the 2014 National Architecture Awards and has been dubbed as Australia’s most sustainable apartment building.

A key factor in the success of the development in Brunswick has been the lack of carparking, which has helped it achieve an impressive eight-star energy rating.

