Historic Star Theatre has hit the market

A BEAUTIFUL art deco building listed for sale in Tassie’s north has caught the attention of lovers of the silver screen.

The Star Theatre is the only private cinema in the north of the state and it is an iconic part of Launceston’s landscape.

Knight Frank commercial sales expert Charles Black said it was fair to call this property a dream come true for a film lover.

“It is one of only a couple of independent cinemas in Tassie and we are informed there are only a couple of hundred across Australia,” he said.

Mr Black said the property’s DA permit — for a brewery development, a second cinema for up to 100 patrons and a commercial kitchen — would be just one part of the appeal of this property.

“How big a part will vary depending on who buys it,” he said.

“Some may seek to buy it and run it as is, while others may wish to further develop the business and the site.

“However, it is great to have the DA and plans ready to go as this can be a time consuming and costly part of the process, but here it’s already been done.”

The theatre’s owners acquired it in the mid 2010s before launching into an extensive renovation over several years.

It has been reopened since 2018, complete with a licenced bar and cafe.

The owners’ vision was to re-imagine the property with “sophisticated interiors, old-fashioned service and great movies”.

Instead of blockbusters and junk food, think award-winning food and wine.

Set on 1037sq m of land, the theatre was designed by Guy Crick and Bruce Furse, the designers of many beautiful theatres across the nation.

Mr Black said the theatre had traded from 1937 through until 1969, when it closed due to increased competition from television and the drive-in theatre.

More recently, its refurbishment includes cutting-edge audiovisual equipment and projection technology alongside new electrics, plumbing, ducted aircon, energy efficient lighting and solar panels.

The owners of the Star Theatre have decided that the time is right to sell.

Mr Black said there were three partners who all had their own careers, and not all are based in Tasmania.

“It ideally needs an owner/operator who can work full-time in the business in order to do it justice,” Mr Black said.

Listed with Knight Frank, No.217b Invermay Road has been offered to market on a walk in, walk out basis covering the freehold property, cinema business and the bar and cafe.

It will be sold by expressions of interest, which close on June 17.