Historic Salamanca building seeks multimillion-dollar sale

When properties on Salamanca Pl hit the market, there is no shortage of buyers.

Located in a virtual corner position where Woobys Ln meets Salamanca, No.63 has attracted global, interstate and local buyer inquiries.

Elders Tasmania Commercial state manager Scott Newton said the response from the market had been strong with 130 inquiries coming from “all over”.

“It is a landmark, generational trophy asset in an iconic location,” Mr Newton said.

“People like to acquire this type of tightly held, historic property, but they are rarely available.

“Special properties like this always attract buyers, no matter whether the market is soft or booming.

“Salamanca and Sullivan’s Cove is regarded as Tasmania’s most desirable commercial property to own.”

Units 1-4, 63 Salamanca Pl are home to Hobart institution The Den, The Rug Studio, and Salamanca Whisky Bar, alongside office tenancies. It is fully leased.

The Georgian sandstone building has a floor area of 829sq m, and is listed on the Tasmanian Heritage Register.

Mr Newton said when there is uncertainty around the world, an asset like property becomes more attractive.

“Capital is potentially coming back to real estate because it is a hard asset; it is tangible and controllable,” he said.

No.63 is among a string of sandstone buildings in a significant heritage precinct that was once home to warehouses and the sea-trade and shipbuilding industries of the early 1800s.

Salamanca Pl was named after the Battle of Salamanca.

A tourism and entertainment hotspot, Salamanca Market attracts over 1 million visitors per year, while midwinter festival Dark Mofo attracts hundreds of thousands of patrons.

Recent property sales in this precinct span a number of years and include a multi-level sandstone building at No.81 Salamanca Pl which sold for $4.65m and the Rockwall restaurant and apartment fetched that $5.95m, property records show.

Further back, the Irish Murphy’s building sold for $7.8m in 2016 and the Ball & Chain restaurant and luxe accommodation sold in 2017 for $8.688m.

Inspections of No.63 are by appointment only. Expressions of interest close next week.