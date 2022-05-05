Historic Queenscliff Hotel selling with $8m-plus price hopes

The historic Queenscliff Hotel has been listed for sale with a price tag expected to top $8m.

Heritage Victoria-approved plans to restore and extend the 1887 Queens Anne-style landmark pave the way for new owners to revive its reputation as a top hospitality venue.

The grand 16-room hotel, once home to the well-known Mietta’s restaurant, occupies a prime position opposite Princess Park.

RELATED: Quirky feature set to stay as Geelong landmark sells

Indented Head home has private nightclub

First-home buyer land Belmont home

A grand entrance hall, elegant sitting rooms, bars, dining and breakfast rooms, leadlight windows depicting maritime scenes and a veranda overlooking Port Phillip Bay are among its remarkable period features.

But some sections of the red brick heritage building have fallen into disrepair since it last welcomed guests in 2014.

Kerleys, Queenscliff joint listing agent Damian Cayzer said the Hong Kong-based vendors purchased the property in 2015 with the view of restoring it

He said they had spent three years working with architects and Heritage Victoria on approved plans that include the creation of luxury boutique accommodation upstairs, indoor and outdoor dining and a day spa.

“The property offers a very unique opportunity to acquire a building which is not only iconic in Queenscliff, it is also architecturally significant in Victoria as one of the earliest uses of the Queen Anne style,” Mr Cayzer said.

“It may be reopened as an iconic hotel/restaurant and accommodation facility, could be upgraded and extended to provide further tourism appeal or perhaps even be used as a home.”

Originally built for Martha Nugent and Joseph Gosline, the hotel was designed by notable Melbourne architects Reed, Henderson & Smart, who were also responsible for landmarks including the State Library of Victoria and Rippon Lea.

Mr Cayzer said he had been flooded with inquiries from buyers keen to revive the hotel, which had sat vacant for several years.

But he said they must be prepared to carry out major work, as the leaking slate roof had damaged many of the first-floor bedrooms.

“It would be fantastic for someone come in who can see it’s got great bones,” he said.

The current building has 16 guest rooms, each with their own ensuite, a substantial manager’s apartment, courtyard garden and cellar.

The 1685sq m property, at 16 Gellibrand St, also offers rear access via Hesse St.

An expressions of interest campaign, run in conjunction with CBRE – Hotels, closes on June 1.