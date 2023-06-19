Historic Leura Dairy hopes to milk $8m from investors

Multiple land lots in the Blue Mountains are being offered to the market for the first time in 26 years as part of the sale of a former dairy farm.

Dating back to the 1920s, the Old Leura Dairy is expected to sell above $6m when the Expressions of Interest sale closes next month.

Both commercial and lifestyle investors have shown interest in the property, particularly those in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The sale involves three separate lots of land located at 61 & 63 Kings Road and 36 Mount St in Leura selling in one line.

Six dwellings are located on the 3,184 sqm landholding, including the original 1920s workers cottage that had been converted into a three bedroom retreat.

Raine & Horne’s Brenton Ebzery is the listing agent for the property, and said that the Blue Mountains region was desperate for more hospitality and tourism businesses.

“With the easing of the pandemic and the return of international holiday-makers, the vendor anticipates an increase in annual turnover this financial year.

“The Blue Mountains Council is also attempting to cut the number of days an owner can Airbnb their property from 180 to 90 days. This regulation will prove a boon for the incomes of accommodation specialists in this region, such as the Old Leura Dairy.

“It comes equipped with a dedicated team responsible for its management and maintenance. The new owner will have the option to decide whether they wish to be actively involved in the business or not.”

Many of the property’s original features are still intact, including timber floors, stained glass windows, and an open fireplace.

Other buildings on the land include the five bedroom straw bale house, a one-bedroom studio, and the restored milking shed with accommodation for four people.

The redevelopment of Old Leura Dairy began in 1997 using recycled materials and was completed in 2008 – transitioning into the current commercial facility used for holiday accommodation and catering services.

Mr Ebzery predicts corporate booking agencies wishing to take advantage of the high demand for accommodation in the Blue Mountains would try to acquire the Old Leura Dairy.

“I foresee interest from wedding and function centre operators and local hoteliers in the Blue Mountains.

“Furthermore, there is a possibility that a conglomerate of friends and families may pool their resources to acquire the property for private holiday accommodation.

