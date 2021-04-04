Historic Glenelg building formerly a popular backpackers listed for sale

It has served as terrace homes, offices and a renowned backpackers throughout its 140 year history – now the landmark Glenelg building is offering prospective buyers a blank canvas.

Alexandra Terrace at 1 to 7 Moseley Street, more commonly known as Glenelg Beach Hostel or ‘The Backpackers’, has hit the market.

Built in 1878, the Victorian-style building has a colourful history, first starting as four terrace homes.

It wasn’t until the late 1980s that owner Sam Osborne’s father purchased and extensively renovated the building, which was used as offices for a short period before being transformed into the popular Glenelg backpackers.

“It was quite dilapidated at the time,” Mr Osborne said.

“Within two years of (it being) offices, he turned it into a backpackers.”

The building, which became a local heritage listed site in 2001, operated as a backpackers up until about nine months ago.

While it was sad to let it go, Mr Osborne has decided to sell the building to settle a deceased estate.

“I have so many fond memories of the place,” he said.

“There’s not a person in Adelaide I talk to who doesn’t have a story about it, everybody had fun there.”

He hoped the new owners would restore it to its former glory.

The building is on a 895sqm block and has 22 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms spanning three levels, as well as a basement bar.

Allan Real Estate director Brad Allan, who is selling the property with Zoe Murray, said the sale included “the whole building – the four terraces and the bar, everything”.

He said it offered a rare opportunity, one many prospective buyers were showing keen interest in.

“There are some people wanting to use some of it as a property for themselves, others are looking at running it as a mixed residential and commercial building,” he said.

The property is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign, which will close on May 12.