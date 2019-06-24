Historic Beechworth Post Office waits for new buyer’s stamp

The Old Beechworth Post Office is for sale.

A landmark Beechworth building with links to the city’s most notable names has hit the market.

The town’s instantly recognisable Old Beechworth Post Office is for sale, after its 164-year operation came to an end in December.

Indigo Real Estate director Jamie Horne said the historic building and its clock tower, which had links to bushranger Ned Kelly, were expected to sell for more than $1 million.

It operated as a post office from the 1870s until last year.

“Given the age of the building, you could definitely assume anybody with notoriety in Beechworth has been through at some stage,” Mr Horne said.

“That would include (past) premier George Kerferd and the Kelly family members.”

Former Australian governor-general Sir Isaac Isaacs is also from the northeast country town.

The 1870s post office was vacated by Australia Post in December 2018. According to the corporation, it was unable to modify the entrance of 28A Camp St, which was causing issues for disabled customers.

Horne says there are endless possibilities for what a buyer could do to with the building.

“It could become professional offices, a retail space, a restaurant or boutique accommodation,” he says.

“It’s one of the most photographed buildings in Victoria’s northeast and a meeting point for locals.”

The impressive site also has a residence above the main office area, which includes five bedrooms, a lounge room, bathroom and balcony.

Expressions of interest for the Beechworth icon close on June 27.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Old Beechworth Post Office awaits buyer stamp of approval”.