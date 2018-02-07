Real commercial

Beechworth’s historic ‘Old Priory’ set to sell

News
Scott Carbines | 07 FEBRUARY 2018
The property at 8 Priory Lane, Beechworth, was built for the Sisters of the Brigidine Order.
The property at 8 Priory Lane, Beechworth, was built for the Sisters of the Brigidine Order.

Beechworth landmark ‘The Old Priory’ is being offered for sale for the first time in 30 years.

Built in 1887 as a convent for the Sisters of the Brigidine Order, the historic site has been used as a function centre, wedding venue and accommodation in recent years.

First National Bonnici & Associates agent Tony Stockdale says the last nuns left in about 1976.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The property could comfortably accommodate 200 people, he says.

“It’s certainly a Beechworth landmark and probably 250m to the main street.”

THE OLD PRIORY BEECHWORTH

Leadlight details are a charming throwback to yesteryear.

THE OLD PRIORY BEECHWORTH

The old convent features three large family rooms.

THE OLD PRIORY BEECHWORTH

Interest has come from groups keen to continue the site as accommodation.

THE OLD PRIORY BEECHWORTH

The 1887 property is a local landmark not far from the main street.

Guest accommodation within the original convent includes a two-bedroom ensuite apartment, three large family rooms, 14 individual guest rooms and four dormitories.

There are also two separate one-bedroom modern cottages with ensuites, as well as a private five-bedroom, two-bathroom residence for the owners.

Stockdale says interest had come from parties looking to continue using the 3445sqm site at 8 Priory Lane for accommodation.

It’s up for private sale with a $2.15 million price guide.

This article from the Herald Sun first appeared as “Beechworth’s ‘The Old Priory’ for sale for first time in 30 years”.

Related Articles

News

For sale: The hotel where Ned Kelly came out swinging

For sale: The hotel where Ned Kelly came out swinging

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag
Related Articles

News

For sale: The hotel where Ned Kelly came out swinging

For sale: The hotel where Ned Kelly came out swinging

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.