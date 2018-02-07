Beechworth’s historic ‘Old Priory’ set to sell
Beechworth landmark ‘The Old Priory’ is being offered for sale for the first time in 30 years.
Built in 1887 as a convent for the Sisters of the Brigidine Order, the historic site has been used as a function centre, wedding venue and accommodation in recent years.
First National Bonnici & Associates agent Tony Stockdale says the last nuns left in about 1976.
The property could comfortably accommodate 200 people, he says.
“It’s certainly a Beechworth landmark and probably 250m to the main street.”
Guest accommodation within the original convent includes a two-bedroom ensuite apartment, three large family rooms, 14 individual guest rooms and four dormitories.
There are also two separate one-bedroom modern cottages with ensuites, as well as a private five-bedroom, two-bathroom residence for the owners.
Stockdale says interest had come from parties looking to continue using the 3445sqm site at 8 Priory Lane for accommodation.
It’s up for private sale with a $2.15 million price guide.
This article from the Herald Sun first appeared as “Beechworth’s ‘The Old Priory’ for sale for first time in 30 years”.