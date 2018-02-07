Beechworth’s historic ‘Old Priory’ set to sell

The property at 8 Priory Lane, Beechworth, was built for the Sisters of the Brigidine Order.

Beechworth landmark ‘The Old Priory’ is being offered for sale for the first time in 30 years.

Built in 1887 as a convent for the Sisters of the Brigidine Order, the historic site has been used as a function centre, wedding venue and accommodation in recent years.

First National Bonnici & Associates agent Tony Stockdale says the last nuns left in about 1976.

The property could comfortably accommodate 200 people, he says.

“It’s certainly a Beechworth landmark and probably 250m to the main street.”

Guest accommodation within the original convent includes a two-bedroom ensuite apartment, three large family rooms, 14 individual guest rooms and four dormitories.

There are also two separate one-bedroom modern cottages with ensuites, as well as a private five-bedroom, two-bathroom residence for the owners.

Stockdale says interest had come from parties looking to continue using the 3445sqm site at 8 Priory Lane for accommodation.

It’s up for private sale with a $2.15 million price guide.

